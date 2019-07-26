4 charged with using PCP; 1 charged with 7 counts of assaulting deputies

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were arrested after a driver admitted to using PCP and assaulted deputies in Stafford.
A deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash on South Gateway Drive just before 6:30 p.m. July 24. The deputy found the driver lying on the ground outside the vehicle and screaming incoherent statements.
The man began running around the deputy’s cruiser, ignored commands from multiple deputies on the scene and began attacking them. He was ultimately taken into custody.
Thomas Lawrence Jr, 45, of Spotsylvania, was charged with seven counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, DUI and several traffic offenses.
During the arrest, a bag containing an off-white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia was located on Lawrence’s person, and deputies detected a strong chemical odor inside the vehicle.
Lawrence was taken to the hospital where a search warrant for blood was executed.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence and three passengers admitted to consuming PCP prior to the incident. All were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail, and Lawrence is being held without bond.
Shawn Norbrey, 42, of Fredericksburg, charged with public intoxication and held until sober.
Brittany Brown, 29, of Fredericksburg, served outstanding felony warrant from Stafford and is being held without bond.
Torshan Jefferson, 26, of Fredericksburg, was charged with public intoxication and possession of controlled substances and is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
