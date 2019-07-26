Boosting your credit card rewards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WXIX) - Most of us have at least one rewards credit card. But odds are you could be getting more out of it.
Using your rewards card a little differently could really boost the benefits you’re getting from it.
First, it’s important to know the specific payouts in terms of rewards points.
For many cards you’re awarded extra points for spending in certain categories, often for things like groceries, gas or restaurant tabs.
If you aren’t sure how your card awards those points, check the website or call customer service.
One easy way to boost your rewards is to use that card for things you’re buying anyway, like streaming services.
If you use Netflix, Hulu or Spotify Premium, use that card to cover those bills and watch those points add up.
Or maybe you use that card to cover auto-pay charges for your power bill, or car insurance.
Or you could use that rewards card to cover big purchases, like a major car repair, or a new computer.
But keep in mind that all of this only works if you pay your bill in full every month.
The interest you’ll pay, if you carry a balance, likely wipes out any benefit from those rewards points.
