Bald eagle injured in fight released in King George

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A bald eagle that was injured while fighting with another eagle was returned to the wild Friday.
Wild Bunch Wildlife Rehabilitation admitted the eagle for treatment after it was found June 15 at the King George County landfill and transferred it to the Wildlife Center of Virginia two days later.
The eagle was determined to be a female and had some small metal fragments and a thin metal wire in its stomach. Additionally, the eagle tested positive for a small amount of lead.
The bird had been banded and fitted with a transmitter at Fort A.P Hill in 2015 when she was 4 years old.
Following treatment, she was released back into the wild at Caledon State Park.
