2 arrested in connection to body found in Carroll County barn; Body identified

CARROLL CO., Va. (WDBJ7) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found near the New River Trail Wednesday afternoon.
The Caroll County Sheriff obtained warrants for Kayla Ann Fulton, 20, and Codie Nathanial Fletcher, 21, both of Galax were charged with the murder of 20-year-old Alexandra Dare Taylor.
Both Fulton and Fletcher were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the improper disposal of a body.
Authorities said Fulton and Fletcher were arrested after Taylor's car was found at a home on the Grayson side of the City of Galax.
Officers with the Galax City Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were able to detain the two after they received a tip on the couple's location issuing a brief foot pursuit through a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Fulton and Fletcher are both being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.
Authorities said more charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.
