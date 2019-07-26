1 arrested, 1 believed to be on the run following I-295 pursuit, shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person was arrested and another is believed to be on the run following a pursuit and shooting on I-295 in Hopewell.
Virginia State Police received a “be on the lookout” advisory for a black Lexus with North Carolina plates that was carjacked out of Stafford County. A trooper saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on I-295 south at the 41 mile marker in Hanover County.
The vehicle led police on a high-speed chase to Exit 9A in Hopewell.
Police said at least two people fled the vehicle on foot and two other vehicles were shot as they drove by.
One passerby was struck by a gunshot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Another vehicle was shot but the driver was unharmed.
A man was taken into custody and a handgun was located at the scene.
VSP said no law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during the incident.
