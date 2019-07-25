‘Ultimate Backpack’ program hopes to collect 15 thousand backpacks full of school supplies

The Ultimate Backpack program will hold a donation drive Aug. 14, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2408 Ownby Lane.
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 30, 2018 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 12:54 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter is collecting backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond-area students.

They hope to collect 15,000 backpacks full of supplies including:

  • 12-inch rulers
  • 3” x 5” index cards
  • backpacks
  • tissues
  • colored pencils
  • composition notebooks
  • Crayons
  • erasers
  • folders
  • glue sticks
  • highlighters
  • loose-leaf paper
  • markers
  • pens
  • pencils
  • pencil pouches
  • scissors (blunt tip)
  • spiral notebooks

Monetary donations can also be made or a pre-assembled backpack can be ordered for $8.10.

For more information, email nguyenth6@vcu.edu.

