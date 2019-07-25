‘Ultimate Backpack’ program hopes to collect 15 thousand backpacks full of school supplies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter is collecting backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond-area students.
The Ultimate Backpack program will hold a donation drive Aug. 14, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2408 Ownby Lane.
They hope to collect 15,000 backpacks full of supplies including:
- 12-inch rulers
- 3” x 5” index cards
- backpacks
- tissues
- colored pencils
- composition notebooks
- Crayons
- erasers
- folders
- glue sticks
- highlighters
- loose-leaf paper
- markers
- pens
- pencils
- pencil pouches
- scissors (blunt tip)
- spiral notebooks
Monetary donations can also be made or a pre-assembled backpack can be ordered for $8.10.
For more information, email nguyenth6@vcu.edu.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.