Suspect wanted in Richmond residential burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a residential burglary.
Police responded to the 00 block of Ampthill Road just after noon July 12 for a reported burglary. The thief got away with jewelry, laptops and a computer and left in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala.
The suspect was wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, white polo shirt with panthers on it and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.