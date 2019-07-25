Suspect wanted in Richmond residential burglary

Suspect wanted in Richmond residential burglary
Richmond police need help identifying this burglary suspect. (Source: Richmond police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 25, 2019 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 3:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a residential burglary.

Police responded to the 00 block of Ampthill Road just after noon July 12 for a reported burglary. The thief got away with jewelry, laptops and a computer and left in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect was wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, white polo shirt with panthers on it and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police need help identifying this burglary suspect.
Richmond police need help identifying this burglary suspect. (Source: Richmond police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.