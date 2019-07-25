Richmond mother charged with homicide in 5-year-old’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year-old Richmond woman has been charged with homicide in the death of her 5-year-old girl.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue on Sept. 9, 2018, for a report of an unresponsive child. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police initially investigated the case as child cruelty, but upgraded the charges July 25, 2019, to felony homicide.
Deshondra Spruill, 30, faces the homicide charge in addition to child cruelty, failure to seek medical attention, possession of a schedule I or II substance and child abuse/neglect.
