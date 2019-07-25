Redskins kickoff training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Year seven of Redskins Training Camp in Richmond is underway. The team took the field at the Redskins Training Center at 9:45 on Thursday morning for practice, as Washington enters a crucial 2019 season, especially when it comes to Jay Gruden’s future as head coach.
While practice becomes part of everyday life for the players, there’s something about that first day that’s always exciting.
“We have a new group out here and trying to put everything together so that we can be the best we can possibly be,” said tight end Vernon Davis.
“It was fun getting out there,” added wide receiver Paul Richardson. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team so it was fun getting out there with guys I wasn’t able to compete with in OTA’s.”
Not competing yet is offensive tackle Trent Williams, who did not report to camp yesterday with his teammates. Williams desires a new contract and reportedly has an issue with the team’s medical staff. His teammates, however, say his absence is not a distraction.
“At the end of the day, we want what’s best for him and we want what’s best for our program, so we’re going to let the business take care of business,” said Richardson.
“When one guy is not here, you have to find someone that can replace him,” remarked Davis. “It’s going to be hard to find someone who can replace Trent. We all know how good he is.”
Eyes will be on who Williams’s offensive line-mates are protecting as well. Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy will use training camp to battle for the starting quarterback gig, and Thursday’s postgame remarks made it sound as though the Redskins have faith in all three of them.
“I think it’s going to be a healthy competition,” said Richardson. “I’m anxious just to see how those guys work with each other and push each other.”
“We have three very unique guys who can get it done who are more than capable,” added Davis. “Good skill sets out of all of them and it’s all about trying to figure out who that guy is going to be.”
It’s a critical year for the Redskins, coming off back-to-back 7-9 campaigns. They only have one playoff appearance in Gruden’s tenure as head coach, and many feel that he may be relieved of his duties without a postseason in 2019. As far as the players are concerned, though, there’s no added pressure.
“We just have to come out and compete, continue to keep getting better, do the best we possibly can to handle our assignments so that we can win games,” said Davis.
“No one puts more pressure on us than ourselves,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen commented. “We don’t really have expectations. We have standards to live up to. If we do that we’ll be fine regardless.”
Friday morning’s practice kicks off at 9:45am, and the team will also hold a walk-through at 4:40pm. Both are open to the public.
