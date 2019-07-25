Puppies exposed to rabies in Sussex County

SUSSEX, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said a litter of puppies was exposed to rabies in Sussex County.
Two to three puppies were picked up and the Department of Health said the animals and their owners are safe.
It is asking anyone who recently received a puppy between 12 and 14 weeks old to call the Crater Health District immediately at (804) 862-7617.
Early symptoms of rabies include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. The Department of Health said rabies is a fatal disease that can be prevented by vaccination, but there is no cure once symptoms are present.
