Prince George police officer injured in crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Prince George County police officer was injured in a two-car crash on Wednesday night.
The accident occurred in the 4800 block of Ruffin Road just after 11:30 p.m.
The officer’s emergency equipment was activated during the accident, which involved a female driver.
The female driver pulled over to the right of the highway, believing she was being stopped for a traffic violation.
However, the officer was attempting to pass her to get to a call for service.
When the female driver realized she was not being stopped, she quickly came back into the travel lane, striking the passenger side of the police car.
The officer was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, and was later released.
The female driver complained of injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.
She has been charged with failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.