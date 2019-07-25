Pizza restaurant has repeat violations; mold, dead flies found at Dairy Queen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week’s Restaurant Report takes a look at a pizza joint and a chain known for its burgers and shakes.
Rudino’s Pizza and Grinders, located on John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico, has been open since 2004. The restaurant is part of a chain with family-owned locations in four states. They specialize in grinders, pizzas, calzones, and salads.
In one inspection, the restaurant had two priority, four priority foundation, and eight core violations. An inspector had issues with pizza oven rollers and edges having a build up of food debris, as well as some foods found with dates older than seven days.
The restaurant was re-inspected about a week later and made a slight improvement. An inspector found three priority foundation, and eight core violations. They didn’t have any food with old dates, but all 11 of the violations were repeats.
The current management says they began operating the restaurant in April. They say they have corrected and cleaned everything recommended by the health inspector.
Next, we’re looking at DQ Grill & Chill on New Market Road. The restaurant had two priority, three priority foundation, and 12 core violations. An inspector found dead flies on the fly trap over the prep table as well as pink and black mold on the plastic panel of the ice machine in the back kitchen.
The restaurant was re-inspected about three weeks later and dropped its violations from 17 to 10, but an inspector still found the mold.
The owner says they’ve cleaned everything since that inspection.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
