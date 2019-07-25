News to know for July 25: Reckless driver on the run; Active threat simulation in Chesterfield; PR governor to resign

News to know for July 25
By Tamia Mallory | July 25, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 7:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is coming to an end, and the beautiful weather continues.

Perfect summer weather

Thursday’s forecast is sunny with low humidity.

Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Beautiful Summer weather in Virginia

Reckless driver on the run

A driver is on the run after a police chased ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

The man fled the scene after leading state police on a chase across Chesterfield and Richmond.

Virginia State Police continue their search for the man, with the assistance of Richmond and Chesterfield police.

Chesterfield active threat exercise

County public safety and emergency department will conduct an active threat exercise Thursday morning.

The exercise is scheduled to take place at Crestwood Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. and will last about three hours.

Drivers should expect traffic on Buford Road between Forest Hill Avenue and Jahnke Road, and in the Crestwood Farms neighborhood.

Residents should be advised there will be a heavy public safety personnel presence and they will hear loud noises.

Anti-KKK peaceful protest

Pastors and community members gathered for a peaceful protest outside the Hanover County Government building in response to a Ku Klux Klan rally held a few weeks ago.

Wednesday’s event was led by local clergy and the county’s chapter of the NAACP.

The event was held after the Ku Klux Klan held a recruitment rally outside the Hanover County Courthouse on July 6.

Pastors outraged after KKK gathering

Puerto Rico’s governor to resign

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his plans to resign on Wednesday.

Rosselló said he will resign on Aug. 2, after nearly two weeks of protest and political backlash.

A crowd celebrated the governor’s decision outside of his mansion in Old San Juan.

Puerto Rico governor steps down after protests, calls for him to resign

Shots fired in Chesterfield following argument

One person was arrested after an argument between neighbors led to shots being fired Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.

The incident occurred on Otterdale Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The neighbor who fired a shot was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Police were called to Otterdale Road around 8:30 p.m.

Final thought

“It’s a troublesome world. All the people who are in it are troubled with troubles almost every minute. You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you’re lucky you’re not.” - Dr. Seuss

