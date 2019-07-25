News to know for July 25: Reckless driver on the run; Active threat simulation in Chesterfield; PR governor to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is coming to an end, and the beautiful weather continues.
Thursday’s forecast is sunny with low humidity.
Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A driver is on the run after a police chased ended in a crash early Thursday morning.
The man fled the scene after leading state police on a chase across Chesterfield and Richmond.
Virginia State Police continue their search for the man, with the assistance of Richmond and Chesterfield police.
County public safety and emergency department will conduct an active threat exercise Thursday morning.
The exercise is scheduled to take place at Crestwood Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. and will last about three hours.
Drivers should expect traffic on Buford Road between Forest Hill Avenue and Jahnke Road, and in the Crestwood Farms neighborhood.
Residents should be advised there will be a heavy public safety personnel presence and they will hear loud noises.
Pastors and community members gathered for a peaceful protest outside the Hanover County Government building in response to a Ku Klux Klan rally held a few weeks ago.
Wednesday’s event was led by local clergy and the county’s chapter of the NAACP.
The event was held after the Ku Klux Klan held a recruitment rally outside the Hanover County Courthouse on July 6.
Rosselló said he will resign on Aug. 2, after nearly two weeks of protest and political backlash.
A crowd celebrated the governor’s decision outside of his mansion in Old San Juan.
One person was arrested after an argument between neighbors led to shots being fired Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.
The incident occurred on Otterdale Road just before 8:30 p.m.
The neighbor who fired a shot was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
“It’s a troublesome world. All the people who are in it are troubled with troubles almost every minute. You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you’re lucky you’re not.” - Dr. Seuss
