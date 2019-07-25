Man given weapons charge following dispute with neighbor

Man given weapons charge following dispute with neighbor
Travis Palmore. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 25, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 3:23 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm following a dispute between neighbors.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Otterdale Road for a reported dispute. While on the way, two shots were reportedly fired and police heard a third shot upon arriving at the scene.

Travis J. Palmore, 39, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of shooting within 600 feet of an occupied dwelling.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.