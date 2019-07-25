Man given weapons charge following dispute with neighbor

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm following a dispute between neighbors.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Otterdale Road for a reported dispute. While on the way, two shots were reportedly fired and police heard a third shot upon arriving at the scene.
Travis J. Palmore, 39, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of shooting within 600 feet of an occupied dwelling.
No one was injured in the incident.
