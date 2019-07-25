Widow still searching for answers after husband’s headstone installed with errors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A widow thought she got closure when a headstone was finally installed on her husband’s grave at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Then she looked at the headstone and quickly realized her problems with the cemetery were not over.
“It’s like we are on another roller coaster and I’m not sure what the issue is,” Kimberly Whitfield said.
It’s a long and emotional ride for Whitfield as she works to honor the memory of her late husband.
“It seems like they went from bad to worse, and then from worse to I don’t know what,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield said a few weeks ago that she had been pushing Forest Lawn Cemetery for months to install the headstone she paid for in full back in January.
“July 28th will be one year since my husband passed away and I’m still dealing with trying to have closure,” Whitfield said.
The headstone was installed after NBC12′s story aired.
“When I pulled up, I could see from where I parked that it was there so I was like ‘OK yes!’" Whitfield said.
That excitement, however, quickly turned to anger.
“I walked up on it and I was like, ‘Whose headstone is this?’ because it’s not his,” Whitfield said.
She was shocked.
“You have his name misspelled, his birthday is wrong. How did they do this?” Whitfield said.
Days before the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death, she wants answers and action.
“To refund my money and still give me the correct headstone and have it placed,” Whitfield said of what she wants done.
The front off of the cemetery kicked out NBC12 investigators.
A representative from the parent company, Stonemor, says they will fix the issue.
“If anyone from Forest Lawn is watching, I would say just try and get it right and try to be honest,” Whitfield said.
A legal analyst urges Whitfield or anyone with issues to contact the Virginia Cemetery Board.
