Forecast: Beautiful Summer weather in Virginia

By Andrew Freiden | July 25, 2019 at 5:08 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful summer weather with low humidity will last through the weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next chance of rain, but not until later in the day. Partly sunny. Lows near 79, highs lower 90s. Rain chance: 40%

