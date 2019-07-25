Forecast: Beautiful Summer weather in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful summer weather with low humidity will last through the weekend.
THURSDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Our next chance of rain, but not until later in the day. Partly sunny. Lows near 79, highs lower 90s. Rain chance: 40%
