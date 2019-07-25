7-foot shark tagged near Texas appears near Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WWBT) - A 7-foot 5-inch mako shark that was tagged in March 2018 in the Gulf of Mexico appeared this week off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
“Pico” has made this journey before, according to a tweet from shark tracker OCEARCH.
Pico first reappeared east of North Carolina on Wednesday morning and once again pinged off the coast early Thursday.
Last month, OCEARCH said “Pico is moving like a shark on a mission" and that “it looks like he is bound for New York again.”
Last summer, OCEARCH posted that Pico was journeying across the Gulf of Mexico and questioned, “Could he be leaving it all together?”
Surely enough, he’s left the Gulf of Mexico now twice.
