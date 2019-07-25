‘Big Latch on Tri-Cities’ celebrates new mothers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Regional Medical Center and Southside Physicians Network are joining forces for the “Big Latch on Tri-Cities,” a celebration of new moms and moms-to-be.
The celebration will focus on women’s health education, resources, networking and community services.
Vendors will be on site to provide information to help mothers of all ages and stages.
A community breastfeeding event will take place at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Global Big Latch On.
The global event brings women around the world together to promote the benefits of breastfeeding.
The event takes place on Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Petersburg Family and YMCA.
Parking and registration is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.