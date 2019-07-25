Armed Forces to employers: Hire a veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Sheir is precise about the way his Publix looks. But just 15 years ago, he was stationed in Iraq and his day-to-day routine was drastically different.
“You never really knew what was going to happen," Sheir said. “You were constantly under threat of some form of somebody trying to hurt you.”
It’s his military training and discipline that elevated him to becoming assistant store manager of the Publix on Forest Hill Avenue.
“You start from the bottom, everybody does. You work from the ground up. You get that sense of ownership and pride, like you do in the military,” Sheir said.
Sheir is only 37 years old, not typically what you picture when you think of a retired veteran, but his struggle was no different.
“I remember what it was like when my father got out of the military," Sheir said. "That was difficult for him getting a job initially. For me, had a little bit of anxiety as far as getting back into the real workplace.”
As of June, unemployment among retired service members was around 3.2 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that 50,000 veterans have been hired in the commonwealth through the Virginia Values Veterans Program since 2012, adding that Virginia is home to the largest population of veterans.
Sheir says he believes more companies should seek out veterans to hire.
"We’re probably a group of the most disciplined workers that any employer is going to find,” Sheir said.
Northam said he hopes to put at least 65,000 veterans back into the workforce by the end of his term.
