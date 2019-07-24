’Armed and dangerous’ men wanted for murder of mother of five in home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted for murder in the shooting death of a mother of five who was killed protecting her children during a home invasion in Monroe.
The incident happened at a home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. on July 12. Police said two men forced their way into the home to commit robbery, but were confronted by Lucero Sosa Capote and her children.
Capote was shot and killed during the confrontation and two of her children were injured.
On Wednesday, police said they issued warrants for 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant.
Magalene Helms, Capote’s nextdoor neighbor, said she hopes the suspects are captured.
“I just hope they catch them and prosecute them, whatever they have to do,” said Helms.
Watkins, a white male, 5′6″ tall and 160 lbs with tattoos on his entire body, is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.
Sturdivant, a black male, 5′10″ tall and 180 lbs. with short dreads, is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault on a female.
Police say both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees either man or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. The tipster can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.