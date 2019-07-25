Argument between neighbors leads to shots fired

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was arrested after an argument between neighbors led to shots being fired Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.
Police were called to Otterdale Road around 8:30 p.m.
Officers said a neighbor pulled out gun during an argument and fired shots. Police said the shots were not directed towards anyone and no one was injured.
The neighbor was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. Additional charges may be added.
