Allen & Allen recognizes Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the past 10 years, Allen & Allen has been highlighting the great work of people in our community.
Allen & Allen has honored more than 450 Virginians with its Hometown Heroes program.
“Were meeting people throughout our community that are selfless," Allen & Allen attorney Chris Jones said. “People that see a void that needs to filled. They see people who need help and without much fanfare, they do it.”
Lynne Hughes is one of the former Hometown Hero recipients who founded the non-profit Comfort Zone Camp.
“I had no idea. It was a surprise,” Hughes said. “Comfort Zone is a bereavement camp for children who’ve experienced the death of a parent, sibling or a caregiver and their free weekend camps."
Just like the other recipients, Hughes did this out of the kindness of her own heart, and said she didn’t need any recognition, but it’s still nice to know her work is making a difference.
“One person can make a difference, and every person should try,” Hughes said.
And now as a token of Allen & Allen’s appreciation, the law firm is hosting a reunion honoring all of their past Hometown Heroes with a ceremony to help mark the company’s 100th anniversary.
“This program allows us to shine a light on their efforts, and we hope to give people an incentive to do it themselves,” Jones said.
As for Hughes, she said Richmond is such a special place, and there are so many people who can make a difference.
“It will be very humbling and very rewarding to interact with people who care about Richmond the way that I do,” Hughes said.
