42-year-old inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
An inmate died Wednesday morning at Riverside Regional Jail. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 24, 2019 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 10:58 AM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Riverside Regional Jail officials say a 42-year-old inmate died early Wednesday while being examined by medical staff.

The jail said in a news release that William A. Brown appears to have died of natural causes, but an internal investigation “as required by policy” is underway.

Brown went into medical distress just before 1 a.m., the jail said. Staff members started CPR on Brown until Prince George EMS arrive.

The jail said Brown had been at the facility since June 4 on a fire-related charge in Petersburg.

