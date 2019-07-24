42-year-old inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Riverside Regional Jail officials say a 42-year-old inmate died early Wednesday while being examined by medical staff.
The jail said in a news release that William A. Brown appears to have died of natural causes, but an internal investigation “as required by policy” is underway.
Brown went into medical distress just before 1 a.m., the jail said. Staff members started CPR on Brown until Prince George EMS arrive.
The jail said Brown had been at the facility since June 4 on a fire-related charge in Petersburg.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.