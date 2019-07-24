Williams a no-show as Redskins players report to camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, both Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden said they expected Trent Williams to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates. When the time came on Wednesday, what many others had expected is what actually happened, as Williams was absent.
Gruden confirmed that Williams was not yet at camp during his opening press conference on Wednesday afternoon, adding that he had not talked to Williams directly.
“I’m really concentrating on the guys that are here right now,” the head coach said. “We know how we feel about Trent, how important he is to this football team, and we expect him here sooner than later.”
When a seven-time pro bowler doesn’t show up, it’s certainly an inconvenience, especially in getting the line to gel together and work with the quarterbacks. However, Gruden said he understands that this is all just part of the business.
“Right now there are some things he has to work out individually, personally with his agent, professionally, whatever that may be. I don’t take anything personal in this business, for sure. I love Trent, love what he’s done for this franchise and this team, but we expect him back soon.”
Williams did not attend any of the team’s voluntary off-season workouts and skipped mandatory mini-camp, as he reportedly desires a new contract. NFL writer Jason LaCanfora also reported that Williams is upset with the team’s medical staff and its handling of an issue involving a grown on his scalp.
The players that did report today underwent their pre-camp conditioning test on the field, which was closed to the public and the media.
The Redskins take the field in Richmond on Thursday morning for their first training camp practice at 9:45am. That will be followed by a walk-through at 4:40 p.m.
