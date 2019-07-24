Two local floorball teams prepare for national stage

Cottongim is the captain of the Richmond Rockets, and while she found out about the sport on the web, Walton, who is the captain of the Southside Legends, discovered floorball a different way. She and some family members have attended the Richmond Sports and Social Club for the last nine years, and began taking part in the activity when the club began a program. Michelle and most of her family members and friends who play have strong hockey backgrounds and have been participating in floorball for the last four years.