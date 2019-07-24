Stoney resigns from Jamestown committee, citing Trump invitation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has resigned from the Jamestown anniversary planning committee over an invitation it issued to President Donald Trump.
“A president who labels those disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our commonwealth this weekend,” Stoney said in a resignation letter.
The letter was addressed to American Evolution 2019 Commemoration executive director Kathy Spangler.
Trump came under fire after tweeting that congresswomen should “go back” to the countries they originally came from. The tweets were widely condemned as racist because the congresswomen he targeted are all people of color and American citizens.
The July 30 event is to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the New World.
The Associated Press reported that Virginia Democrats threatened to boycott the event over Trump’s inclusion. The White House has not confirmed whether Trump will attend.
In the letter, Stoney said, “I cannot and will not play a role in hosting a president ... who denigrates out democracy ...."
Stoney’s full letter can be seen below:
