Richmond SPCA shares neglected dog’s ‘life-saving’ transformation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA shared Lionheart’s life-saving “glow-up” on Wednesday.
Lionheart was surrendered to the Richmond SPCA in April, after being left to live under a bed for two years.
The dog had pounds of matted fur that was so thick it prevented him from eating, drinking and walking properly.
The SPCA team shaved the matted fur and clipped his nails, before working to address medical conditions.
The dog was treated for skin sores, periodontal disease, internal parasites and he was neutered.
Lionheart received medical treatment, rehabilitation and love for three months before being cleared for adoption.
He is now in the loving care of a new owner who adores him!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.