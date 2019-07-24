Police search for man last seen walking along Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing Henrico man who was last seen walking along the Midlothian Turnpike on Friday, July 19.
Nathaniel K. Muhammad, 56, of Henrico, was last seen walking eastbound from a business in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Police said he was wearing a “fluorescent orange shirt, light colored blue jeans, black shoes, and had a blue hooded sweatshirt draped over his shoulders.”
Muhammad is described as being 6-foot-1, weighs 140 pounds and has the letters “JB” tattooed on his right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant C. Picard at (804) 646-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
