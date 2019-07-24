Pastors hold peaceful protest in Hanover following KKK recruitment event

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies received reports of protested at Hanover courthouse.
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 24, 2019 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 6:34 AM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A group of pastors are holding a peaceful protest on Wednesday following a KKK recruitment event.

The Ku Klux Klan group gathered in Hanover nearly three weeks ago for a recruitment event outside of the courthouse.

The group of pastors is planning to sing hymns, with no desire for signs or chanting.

The peaceful protest will take place ahead of the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday evening.

The protest is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hanover Courthouse.

