News to know for July 24: Anti-KKK protest; Mueller testimony; National Tequila Day

News to know for July 24
By Tamia Mallory | July 24, 2019 at 7:27 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 7:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! No need for an umbrella today, because clear weather has returned.

Beautiful weather returns

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cloudy morning, which turns partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon.

The weather will be breezy, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Double-shooting investigation

A double-shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Rollingwood Road.

A source says both of the victims were shot in the arm and were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating.
Hanover peaceful protest

A group of pastors are holding a peaceful protest on Wednesday following a KKK recruitment event.

The peaceful protest will take place ahead of the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday evening.

The protest is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hanover Courthouse.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies received reports of protested at Hanover courthouse.
Arthur Ashe Boulevard redevelopment

Richmond residents had the chance to tell City Councilwoman Kim Gray about changes they hope to see made to Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tuesday night.

The meeting and discussions are part of “Richmond 300,” the city-wide master plan for improvement.

City leaders say that means now is the time to start thinking about growth - especially around Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Mueller testimony

Robert Mueller is set to face congressional interrogators on Wednesday.

The former Trump-Russie special counsel will testify in televised hearings.

National Tequila Day

Happy National Tequila Day!

If you don’t know where to celebrate in Richmond, we have you covered.

Click here to see the top five places to get tequila in Richmond!

This Wednesday is National Tequila Day
Final thought

“A little tequila, sunshine and tacos never hurt anybody.” - Matthew McConaughey

