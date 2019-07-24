News to know for July 24: Anti-KKK protest; Mueller testimony; National Tequila Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! No need for an umbrella today, because clear weather has returned.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cloudy morning, which turns partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon.
The weather will be breezy, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A double-shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Rollingwood Road.
A source says both of the victims were shot in the arm and were taken to the hospital.
A group of pastors are holding a peaceful protest on Wednesday following a KKK recruitment event.
The peaceful protest will take place ahead of the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday evening.
The protest is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hanover Courthouse.
Richmond residents had the chance to tell City Councilwoman Kim Gray about changes they hope to see made to Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tuesday night.
The meeting and discussions are part of “Richmond 300,” the city-wide master plan for improvement.
City leaders say that means now is the time to start thinking about growth - especially around Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The former Trump-Russie special counsel will testify in televised hearings.
Happy National Tequila Day!
If you don’t know where to celebrate in Richmond, we have you covered.
“A little tequila, sunshine and tacos never hurt anybody.” - Matthew McConaughey
