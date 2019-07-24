Richmond brewery releases new beer in honor of beloved bartender

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three weeks after a Henrico man died during a triathlon competition in the James River, a Richmond brewery is doing their part to keep his memory alive.
A few weeks ago, an image of Quy Pham with the words “Diablo Forever” were painted on the side of the Answer Brewery on West Broad Street.
An Bui, the owner of “Answer" and one of Pham’s closest friends, said “Diablo” was Pham’s nickname.
Bui also serves as the representative for Pham’s family and says they are slowly recovering after his death.
“We’re trying to get better as we go on. And I’m trying to help the family as much as I can,” Bui said.
But the new image isn’t the only tribute to Pham. The Veil Brewing Company unveiled the new “Quy” beer, described as a chocolate milk stout.
“The Veil have this special beer they’ve been aging for 23 months, and now they release it to help Quy’s wife and kids,” Bui said.
All proceeds of the beer will be going towards Pham's wife and kids.
Bui says given Pham's prominence among his peers, this beer is the perfect way to honor his legacy.
“He is loved within our community. He was an incredible guy. We miss Qui," Bui said.
Bui said that Pham’s family is working with at least two other breweries in the city for other events and other beers in Quy’s honor.
