JRAC holds 58th annual championship meet

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Aquatic Club hosted its 58th annual championship meet on Wednesday at Collegiate School Aquatic Center.
More than 1,100 swimmers from 20 local swim clubs packed the facility to compete. A large crowd of parents and fans also was in attendance, making for a loud, energetic event.
More than ten meet records fell during the course of the day, highlighted by Amelia Chen of Hermitage, who broke three records.
At the end of the day, Westwood claimed its sixth consecutive championship, scoring 1,879.5 points. Southampton was the closest competitor (1,627.5), with Country Club of Virginia, Avalon, Kinawha and Glen Allen rounding out the top six.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.