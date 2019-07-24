Football player’s championship ring stolen out of car

VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - A Highland Springs football player says his 2018 state championship ring was stolen out of his family’s car overnight Monday.
Henrico Police took a report of the theft in the 7200 block of Alvis Court in Varina Tuesday after Jestdon McKenzie told his mom, who notified police.
McKenzie said he had been at an event Monday where he wore the ring for pictures and then went to the gym.
“I’m not going to wear my ring while I’m working out,” McKenzie said. “So I put it in the [car] compartment and we were in a rush afterwards that I forgot.”
It wasn’t until Tuesday morning when he went to drop his siblings off at camp that he realized something had happened.
“I came back and all of this was open,” McKenzie said pointing at all the glove compartments in the car.
McKenzie said a thief rummaged through the car, but only seemed to take the ring. A ring he’s poured blood, sweat and tears into.
"Most people think of the ring as just an accessory, but really it's something we've worked hard for," he said.
And worked hard for is right!
“[I told him] if you want it, it's going to come out of pocket and he did," said Troi McKenzie, his mother.
Through his part time job at Kings Dominion, where McKenzie works in marketing selling the pictures taken on rides, the upcoming Highland Springs senior saved the $300 needed for the ring.
"That thing is beautiful, beautiful,” he said. “One of my favorite pieces of jewelry ever."
However, the piece of jewelry means so much more for this family.
The theft comes after they’ve had to rebuild from a devastating fire that ripped through their Varina home. A home they've finally been able to move back into.
"I feel totally exposed,” Troi said. “I don't know what the word is, but I just feel horrible that someone in the community could do this to us."
Troi posted to a neighborhood group about the theft and heard from others about similar incidents in the area.
While Henrico police are investigating, McKenzie hopes the thief will do the right thing and return his ring.
“Honestly, if you have to steal, just get a job,” he said. “Just get a job.”
McKenzie is enrolled in a special program at Highland Springs High School that allows him to attend the school instead of his designated high school in Varina. The upcoming senior was on the 2016 and 2017 team when they won states. In total he received three rings, including the 2018 one, the latter being something he’s incredibly proud of.
“Just blood, sweat and tears put into that,” he said. “I worked a lot harder for this ring.”
The ring is all gold with a black ‘HS’ positioned on top surrounded by four football trophies and filled with diamonds.
“On the side it has my name, McKenzie, and my number, 75,” he said. “On the bottom is say ‘WAWG’ which means ‘We All We Got’.”
Since NBC12 aired McKenzie’s story, several people have reached out offering to buy the football player a new ring.
The family is still trying to determine whether or not they’re able to order a new one, but they are ecstatic about the generosity from the community.
