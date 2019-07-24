‘Food needs to be in the home’: Food bank serving thousands of free summer meals

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As the summer break from school continues for thousands of Chesterfield County students, the Chesterfield Food Bank is ensuring they have healthy meals during the day.
“Last year we gave out 90,000 meals. To know that a community comes together to make sure that our children are eating like this is nothing less than amazing,” said the food bank’s CEO and Executive Director Kim Hill.
Hill says of the families who received meals from the summer program in 2018, 89 percent have children who receive free and reduced lunch during the school year.
“There are parents that are working that are trying to make it - they just don’t make enough to make ends meet. So, that’s where we come in to be a hand up," she explained.
The program started in 2014 when Hill says the Department of Social Services reached out to the the food bank for help ensuring students were still eating healthy meals in the summer. The program first started as a pilot at Ettrick Elementary School, and that summer, 4,000 meals were given out.
“We believe food needs to be in the home,” said Hill.
It takes a team of volunteers at the food bank, as well as their nine distribution locations to feed the community.
“For some children out there, they can’t just go to the pantry and grab whatever they want whenever they want," said Autumn Redford, a mom who volunteered alongside her children and friends. “These children are learning about community at such a young age.”
Hundreds of plastic bags are filled with enough breakfast and lunch for a week for Chesterfield County students
“People think [it’s] mostly elementary students, it would surprise you the number of middle and high school students that go home everyday and they don’t have enough to eat either,” said Hill. “Kids feel safe when there is food that they have easy access to."
Hill says the food bank encourages anyone willing to volunteer to join their efforts.
The kids summer food program runs through Aug. 31, so meals will continue to be available just days before the 2019-2020 school year begins.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.