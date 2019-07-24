Extras needed for Ethan Hawke series being filmed in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Background actors are wanted for the “The Good Lord Bird,” a series starring Ethan Hawke.
Paid extras are wanted for non-speaking roles as stand-ins and photo doubles for various roles such as townspeople, soldiers, abolitionists, slave owners and militia.
Amputees, Civil War re-enacters and men with excellent horseback riding skills are needed.
The show will film in Powhatan and other areas of central Virginia through November.
For more information, visit https://www.carolgrantcasting.com/.
