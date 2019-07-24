Extras needed for Ethan Hawke series being filmed in Richmond area

Extras needed for Ethan Hawke series being filmed in Richmond area
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominee Ethan Hawke will be starring in the Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird” that will be filmed in Central Virginia this summer. (Source: Associated Press)
By Brian Tynes | July 24, 2019 at 1:19 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 1:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Background actors are wanted for the “The Good Lord Bird,” a series starring Ethan Hawke.

Paid extras are wanted for non-speaking roles as stand-ins and photo doubles for various roles such as townspeople, soldiers, abolitionists, slave owners and militia.

[ Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke to be filmed in Central Va. ]

Amputees, Civil War re-enacters and men with excellent horseback riding skills are needed.

The show will film in Powhatan and other areas of central Virginia through November.

For more information, visit https://www.carolgrantcasting.com/.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.