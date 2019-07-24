County on par with keeping Belmont Golf Course

LAKESIDE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Belmont Golf Course will remain a golf course despite its once uncertain future.
The County Recreation and Parks Department made the recommendation Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors in a special work session.
The plan is to find an operator for the course who would oversee its operations, maintenance, and repair work.
Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther said the County would help out with repair work to start, but once the new operator takes over it’s their responsibility.
Currently, the golf course is run by the County through an enterprise fund, which means it’s maintained through the income that’s brought in at the facility. Once a new operator takes over, the enterprise fund will be eliminated, however the County will still have ownership of the property.
The recommendation comes after County leaders held three public input meetings about a master plan for the Belmont Golf Course and a strong push from people in the community to keep the golf course.
The County still has to go through the procurement process.
Luther anticipates a notice about proposals for operators posted sometime in August, with contract negotiations ideally in November, and the new operator taking over by early 2020.
