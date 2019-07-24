Company looking to develop land across from Rocketts Landing

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina based company is looking to develop more than 20 acres of land across from Rocketts Landing along Route 5.
Zimmer Development Company, based in Wilmington NC, will hold a public meeting Wednesday night about plans for the retail, office and multi-family use complex called “Fulton Yard”.
The meeting will be held at John Rolfe Middle School (6901 Messer Road, Henrico) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Members from the Henrico County Planning Department, Board of Supervisors, and Zimmer Development Company will be in attendance.
The proposed project includes a proffer reserving 10% of the units to tenants making less than 80% of the Richmond MSA median household income.
The development will be located on three separate sites, some which are currently owned by CSX. Each of the three sites will be developed with a different mix of uses but with a uniform development plan and design, according to Kasi Easley, a spokesperson for Zimmer Development.
“The project is designed to implement the criteria and vision of the Henrico County Comprehensive Plan and Henrico County’s Route 5 Corridor Study,” a flyer for the meeting said.
Easley added it also falls in line with the criteria of the City of Richmond’s PULSE Corridor Plan.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
