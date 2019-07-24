Communities gear up for 2019 National Night Out

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again where police agencies and community organizations are gearing up to host National Night Out.
This year’s annual event is Aug. 6 and includes block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events. National National Out is aimed at building a stronger relationship between police and the communities they serve under a positive atmosphere.
NBC12′s Call12 lines will be open Wednesday night for you to have an officer walk you through the process of signing your neighborhood.
Call 804-345-1212 between 5 and 6:30 p.m. to get your questions answered.
Click/tap the links below for more information about events in your communities:
A kick-off party will be held Aug. 3 at the Target on Forest Hill Avenue. Click/tap here for more information about getting your neighborhood set up for an event on Aug. 6.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.