Chesterfield public safety departments to conduct active threat exercise

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - County public safety and emergency department will conduct an active threat exercise Thursday morning, Chesterfield Observer reports.
The exercise is scheduled to take place at Crestwood Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. and will last about three hours.
Drivers should expect traffic on Buford Road between Forest Hill Avenue and Jahnke Road, and in the Crestwood Farms neighborhood.
The training, which includes 300 public safety, school and county staff, allows agencies to coordinate and properly respond to a simulated active threat situation.
The exercise is a collaborative effort between the school system, police department, sheriff’s office, fire department and Chesterfield County Emergency Management.
Residents should be advised there will be a heavy public safety personnel presence and they will hear loud noises.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.