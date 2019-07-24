2 charged with cocaine possession, gun crimes

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are facing drug and gun charges following an investigation by the Jefferson Area Druge Enforcement Task Force.
Brandon L. Pelham, 32, of Albemarle, and Armand G. Rodriguez Jr, 33, of Scottsville, were arrested July 18 in Albemarle County. During the arrest, police seized 151 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of mathamphetamine and two 9 mm handguns.
The drugs have a combined value of nearly $7,000.
Pelham and Rodriguez are charged with one count of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II substance. Additionally, Pelham is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and Rodriguez is charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Both were transported to Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
