Allen says he expects Williams at Redskins Camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Redskins’ president Bruce Allen said on Tuesday that he expects offensive lineman Trent Williams to report to training camp with his teammates on Wednesday.
Williams, a seven-time pro bowler, will hold out during camp, as he desires a new contract, according to NFL Network. Last month, a report by Jason LaCanfora also indicated that Williams was upset at the medical staff’s handling of a growth on his scalp, which he would eventually have removed.
“Well, Trent... players are reporting tonight and in the morning and we expect him,” said Allen on Tuesday. “We expect everybody.”
When asked about the NFL Network report that Williams would not report, Allen shrugged it off, mumbling “'K.”
“I think there’s a business to the side of football that’s always going to be there,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “That’s the way it is. There’s trades, there’s cuts, there’s holdouts, there’s other things that happen, and you have to adjust as a coach and we will adjust on a need basis however we have to. I’m not really worried about it. I expect to see Trent tomorrow, so I’m fired up to see him and see how he’s doing and get him ready to go.”
Allen also added that he’s spoken with Williams but will keep those conversations private.
The Redskins have a closed conditioning test on Wednesday, followed by Jay Gruden’s training camp-opening press conference at approximately 3:30pm. The first session open to fans is a Thusday morning practice at 9:45am.
