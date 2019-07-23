Woman charged with embezzling $55K from homeowners association

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who served as treasurer for a homeowners association in Colonial Heights has been charged with embezzling more than $55,000.
Colonial Heights police investigated a reported theft from Conjurers Neck Homeowners Association and charged Roberta “Bobbie” D. Fauber with six counts of embezzlement.
Police were informed of the crimes on April 15, and said the embezzlement occurred between October 2017 and April 2019.
Fauber turned herself in July 23 and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
