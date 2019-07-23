UVA picked to win ACC Coastal Division

UVA is the 2019 ACC Coastal Division favorite, the first time since the league adopted its current format in 2005 that the Cavaliers have been picked to win the division. Virginia received 82 first-place votes and amassed 1,003 total points. The Cavaliers placed eleven points ahead of Miami, which tallied 55 first place votes and 992 points. UVA is the only Coastal Division team that has never qualified for the ACC Championship game.