UVA picked to win ACC Coastal Division

GREENSBORO, NC. (WWBT) - Bronco Mendenhall has made it a goal to set a new standard for Virginia football, and judging by the results of the ACC’s preseason poll, he’s doing just that.
UVA is the 2019 ACC Coastal Division favorite, the first time since the league adopted its current format in 2005 that the Cavaliers have been picked to win the division. Virginia received 82 first-place votes and amassed 1,003 total points. The Cavaliers placed eleven points ahead of Miami, which tallied 55 first place votes and 992 points. UVA is the only Coastal Division team that has never qualified for the ACC Championship game.
The Wahoos are coming off an 8-5 campaign which included a Belk Bowl victory, their first postseason win since 2005. They were picked to finish last in the division in each of the last five years, but tied for third in 2018.
Virginia was picked to win the ACC in 1990.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was predicted to finish third in the Coastal Division. The Hokies finished 2018 with a 6-7 campaign, snapping a streak of 25 consecutive years of winning seasons. Justin Fuente and company return nine starters on defense.
Both teams open their seasons on August 31 on the road, UVA visiting Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech traveling to Boston College.
