‘So many holes’: 82-year-old woman injured after 3 homes shot in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police says one woman was injured after three homes were hit by bullets early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Watts Lane. A woman, who a caretaker identified as an 82-year-old, suffered minor injuries in one of the homes and was taken to the hospital.
The victim was scheduled for surgery on her forearm Tuesday afternoon, according to her caretaker, Vanessa Rice.
Rice said she and the three other women in the house were asleep when the shooting happened.
“It was a really, really loud [noise], and it woke me up," Rice said. "If you see the holes down there in the wall, what were they trying to do?”
A woman who lives in the neighborhood described the sound as a rapid succession of popping noises, a sound she quickly determined was not fireworks.
Taking a quick look around her room, Rice noticed a few bullet holes and then headed downstairs to check on the other women.
It was there she made the traumatic discovery of what happened to the 82-year-old she cares for.
“She was like, ‘my arm is wet’ and she said it’s hurting,” Rice said. “So when I turned her light on there was blood on her, on the bed. I looked around and all these gunshots were in her wall.”
The elderly woman’s headboard also had a hole in it, which Rice said is from the bullet that hit her.
“So many holes,” Rice said as she peered into the room. “See all the holes in the wall. It’s just ridiculous. Why would you do something like this? We don’t bother anybody.”
At least six bullet holes were seen in the victim’s bedroom alone. Several more riddled other rooms of the house.
"There’s a hole right here, and right here,” Rice said.
Police believe the houses were not the target in the shootings. A van was also damaged by the gunfire.
“My dream house is gone," said Lottie King, who reportedly owns the home. "I mean look what they did.”
The shooting has left the victims concerned about whether they plan to return to the home.
“Traumatized, she is traumatized,” King said. “She said she hopes they get who done this.”
“If you look at the holes, all of us could not be here [right now]," Rice said. "But by the grace of God, we are.”
A neighbor who lives nearby said she prays every night for the well being of her neighbors and feels her prayers were answered.
“It could have been worse,” Daisy Nickens said. “We thank God just for being with us, for covering us.”
While authorities work to identify who is responsible for this shooting, the women have a message for the shooter.
“Why?” King said. “Why would you all do that? Leave us alone. We don’t need this. We don’t want this."
No arrests have been made in the case at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stopper at (804) 708-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
