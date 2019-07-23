Richmond Fire Department’s arson K9 dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is mourning their arson K9, Pearl, after she died Monday night.
Pearl joined the department in Sept. 2015 through the State Farm Arson Dog program.
“She had a love for butterflies which prevented her from originally becoming a disability assistance K-9 but she found a home with us and immediately became a vital member of our Fire Investigations Unit,” fire officials said in a release.
Pearl was involved in more than 100 arson cases during her time with the department, which resulted in multiple convictions.
“Pearl exemplified faithful and exceptional service to the City of Richmond and surrounding counties during her tenure,” officials said.
Officials said when she wasn’t working, she could be found lying beside her partner, Lt. Brian Dalrymple, or greeting everyone who arrived.
“We ask that you take the time to acknowledge her unwavering service and show support to the entire RFD family during this difficult time,” a release said.
If you would like to learn more about Pearl, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.