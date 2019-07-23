Reward offered for double shooting suspect in Richmond County

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for a man wanted in a double shooting in Richmond County.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Tyron “Bundy” Holmes in a shooting that injured two people.
Holmes is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
The warrants were turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police.
Both victims in the shooting are in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 333-3611.
