Police: Man charged after filming women without their knowledge

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department arrested a man suspected of filming two women without their knowledge earlier this year in a dressing room and restroom.
Police say Eric Vincent Smith Jr., 31, of Rochelle, faces two charges of unlawful creation of an image from the incidents in May.
Police say the first incident occurred May 2 at the Old Navy on Carl D. Silver Parkway.
“A patron reported she entered the dressing room to try on clothes and noticed a male attempting to film or take a photo of her,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
The second incident happened May 14 at the Hobby Lobby on Carl D. Silver Parkway.
In that incident, police say “an employee reported she was using the restroom when an unknown male entered and pointed his phone over the top of the stall.”
Smith was arrested last week and released on a personal recognizance bond.
