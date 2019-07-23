News to Know for July 23: Much cooler; women help family escape fire; Amber Alert in W.Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re tired of the hot weather, we have some GOOD NEWS! Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday with a chance of rain.
A family is safe after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the home on Ironhorse Road around 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming out of the roof.
The Henrico County Police Department says one woman was injured after three homes were hit by bullets early Tuesday.
Police say a call came in just before 3 a.m. about shootings into three homes on Watts Lane.
A woman suffered minor injuries in one of the homes and was taken to the hospital.
West Virginia State Police is looking for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Gracelynn Scritchfield June was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, near Morgantown. Gracelynn was last seen wearing summer attire.
Authorities believe the child was likely kidnapped by her father, Arlie “Trey” Edward Hetrick, III. Hetrick.
Richmond residents have a chance to tell City Councilwoman Kim Gray about changes they hope to see made to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Gray and representatives from the Richmond Department of Planning and Development will listen to ideas about how to redevelop the areas from Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street near the Children’s Museum, all the way to the former Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.
Two men were arrested after nearly hitting police officers who tried pulling them over, police said.
Richmond police were called for the report of vehicles driving recklessly, including dirt bikes and four-wheel off-road vehicles.
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers tried stopping two dirt bikes near the Mayo Bridge. Police said the drivers sped past them and nearly hit the officers. Two riders were arrested at the scene.
Terrell Mack hopes his new coloring book will help keep your kids safe.
Just like any parent, Mack wants his kids to be raised in a safe environment, but he also knows violence can happen anywhere.
“This is our future," Mack said. “It’s only going to keep going wrong if somebody don’t step up and get it right.”
Gavin Grimm will be back in a Virginia courtroom to fight against his former high school’s transgender bathroom policy.
A federal judge in Norfolk will hear arguments Tuesday over whether the Gloucester County School Board violated Grimm’s rights when it banned him from using boys’ bathrooms.
