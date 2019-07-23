New state forensic science lab to be built in Mechanicsville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new forensic science facility will be built in Hanover County, the state Department of Forensic Science announced Tuesday.
DFS said it has entered a contract to purchase nearly 25 acres that will eventually house a new Central Forensic Laboratory and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Both are currently located in Richmond. Other DFS and OCME facilities are located in Manassas, Norfolk and Roanoke.
The sale is expected to close later this year and construction of the new facility is slated to begin in 2021. The new 283,000 square foot facility is expected be complete by 2024. The property is located off Times Dispatch Boulevard in Mechanicsville, about 10 miles away from the current Richmond facility.
“Demand for forensic services has grown over the years, which requires more scientific and administrative staff, as well as additional instrumentation and equipment,” DFS Director Linda Jackson said in a press release. “This project will allow regional DFS operations to be housed in one facility that has space for future expansion.”
DFS moved into its current location at the corner of 5th Street and Jackson Street in Richmond in 1998 and began leasing 25,000 square feet of space in an adjacent building in 2008.
“These combined spaces are no longer sufficient for the agencies to operate efficiently and meet the needs of the Commonwealth,” a press release said.
A plan to renovate the existing facility was scrapped after it was discovered during the design phase of the project that building a new facility would be more cost effective. DFS received approval to construct a new central district office in 2018.
Sixteen potential locations were considered.
“This new facility will allow the OCME to continue to be a model medical examiner system in the United States by providing space for the latest technology and additional needed personnel,” Chief Medical Examiner William T. Gormley said in a press release. “We also will be better prepared to respond to public health crises and mass fatalities; therefore, allowing us to provide more efficient and effective death investigation services to the citizens of the Commonwealth.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.