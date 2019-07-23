Man sentenced to 28 years for brutally beating, killing elderly man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge sentenced a Chesterfield man to serve 28 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge for brutally beating and killing an elderly man in Richmond in April 2018.
The judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison with 12 suspended.
Michael McReynolds killed 80-year-old Johnny Battle at Battle’s Decatur Street home and also attacked another man who was not seriously injured.
In court on Tuesday, Battle’s girlfriend and grandchild gave emotional testimony.
McReynolds also apologized to Battle’s family and said he had no reason to hate their grandfather.
McReynolds served in the Marine Corps in the 1990s.
In 2003, he was found guilty of assault and battery. In 2006, he served jail time after being found guilty of drug possession with intent to distribute.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.